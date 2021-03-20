WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $324.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

