WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $324.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.