Wing Hits Market Cap of $48.22 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $48.22 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $45.60 or 0.00079232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00462174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00142046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00700473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,557,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,579 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

