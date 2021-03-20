WINk (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $122.53 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $122.53 million and $329.53 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

