Woodcoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $821,561.70 and approximately $84,826.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,093.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.05 or 0.03113811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00343967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.10 or 0.00922446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.44 or 0.00395045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00354052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00267758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

