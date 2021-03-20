Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Woodward worth $72,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,774 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $121.03 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

