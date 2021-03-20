Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

WYGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

WYGPY opened at $8.64 on Friday. Worley has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

