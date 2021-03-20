Wownero 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,299.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $29,299.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00456597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051583 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00649546 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

