WPP TOKEN (WPP) Market Capitalization Tops $6.50 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $6.50 million and $22,617.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00642872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.