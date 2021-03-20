Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $274.86 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $383.33 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $274.86 or 0.00465126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00456093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00139510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.00678384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,106,616 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

