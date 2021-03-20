Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits Market Cap of $78.53 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $78.53 million and $10.54 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $46.83 or 0.00080967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00456292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00692374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.