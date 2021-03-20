Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,308.00 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $207,370.68 and approximately $5,308.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for approximately $609.91 or 0.01028240 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.02 or 0.00458587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00140808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.09 or 0.00659337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

