XMax (XMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.87 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. XMax has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XMax has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.00 or 0.00652151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00034264 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,238,367,702 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

