XSGD (XSGD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $145,044.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $145,044.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 29,379,140 coins and its circulating supply is 28,671,462 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

