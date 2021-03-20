XTRABYTES Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $37.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00452896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00064952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00678720 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.