Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sells C$12,895.95 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.77, for a total transaction of C$12,895.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,726 shares in the company, valued at C$1,388,989.02.

Sofia Tsakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16.

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.76. 4,145,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,501. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YRI. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

