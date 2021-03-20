Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.76

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and traded as low as C$5.61. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 4,145,441 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,902 shares of company stock valued at $671,610.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

