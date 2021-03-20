Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post sales of $9.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.04 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.