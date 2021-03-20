Ycash (YEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,403.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $28,403.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00264744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00053326 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,936,419 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

