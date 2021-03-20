Ycg LLC Buys 9,347 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ycg LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,813 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.50. 3,923,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.78 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

