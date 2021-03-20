Ycg LLC Buys 94,029 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,029 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 2.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,568,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,449. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

