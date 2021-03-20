Ycg LLC Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ycg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 320,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,000. Unilever accounts for 2.2% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,905,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE UL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. 2,567,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,448. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

