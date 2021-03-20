Ycg LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ycg LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.50. 16,114,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,827. The stock has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.