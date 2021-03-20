Ycg LLC Purchases Shares of 12,874 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ycg LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,103. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.32 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

