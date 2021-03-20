Ycg LLC Sells 5,666 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ycg LLC reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 6.6% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.16% of MSCI worth $57,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

MSCI stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.36. The stock had a trading volume of 713,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.79. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

