Ycg LLC Sells 97,910 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ycg LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. 54,418,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.09 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

