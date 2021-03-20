YEE (YEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00654435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034245 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

