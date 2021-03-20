YF Link Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One YF Link token can currently be bought for $273.09 or 0.00470217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $14.07 million and $780,657.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00461237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.00698374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

Buying and Selling YF Link

