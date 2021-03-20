Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and $1.29 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00003925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.23 or 0.00460497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00142162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00700918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

