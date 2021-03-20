YUSRA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,558.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $29.80 million and $21,558.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. One YUSRA token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.33 or 0.00453753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00141842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00675669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

