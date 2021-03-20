Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after buying an additional 362,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

