Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

BFAM stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

