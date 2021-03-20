Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.58. CAI International posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 930%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

CAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CAI International by 550.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 299,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $787.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.