Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,180%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.20. 768,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,015. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

