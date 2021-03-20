Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 742,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $399.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

