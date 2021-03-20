Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,221.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,445 shares of company stock worth $9,655,738. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $35,829,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.