Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

