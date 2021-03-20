Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

