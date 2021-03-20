Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.20). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 1,764,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,985. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

