Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of TRIT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 576,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,045. Triterras has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.