Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $930.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

