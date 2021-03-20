Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.13 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $400.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.50 and its 200 day moving average is $384.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

