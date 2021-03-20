Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce $49.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the lowest is $47.50 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $113.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $210.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $8.77 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth about $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

