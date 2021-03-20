Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $378.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $180.12 and a one year high of $385.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

