Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,202. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.