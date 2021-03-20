Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 70,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,807. The stock has a market cap of $296.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

