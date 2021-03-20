Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.76. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

HAE opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

