Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

NYSE:HR opened at $29.86 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.