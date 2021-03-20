Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $332,245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST remained flat at $$87.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,339. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

