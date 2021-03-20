Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $992.10 million to $1.04 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of PRGO opened at $42.65 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -710.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

