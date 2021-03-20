Zacks: Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $196.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.20 million and the highest is $199.40 million. TriMas reported sales of $182.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $880.05 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,442,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

